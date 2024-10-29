Huerzeler admits Lamptey "will be ready" for Liverpool cup clash

Brighton head coach Fabian Huerzeler has spoken about right-back Tariq Lamptey this week.

As the Albion take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Lamptey may get a chance to earn more game time.

Advertisement Advertisement

The defender has not been a first choice player for the club so far this season, but will hope to stake a claim for a starting spot.

Huerzeler told reporters: "I think it's always an opportunity for players to give them a chance to start, but I think it's very important that we let the players play who deserve to play and not just because it's a cup game.

"It's very important that the players who are non-starters at the moment, that they give everything in training, that they are ready to play this game, that they deserve to play. And you only deserve it if you work hard at training every day, if you try to push yourself, if you try to support your teammate, if you're not playing and that's very important.

"I think Tariq is one great example and he is always there. He's in a good shape. He's training very good. He played now some minutes also for Ghana in the international break. So I think he will be ready.