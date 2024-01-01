Howe says Tonali is "focused and excited" ahead of Premier League return

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has dealt with his 10-month betting ban without revealing too much.

The Italian did issue public apologies when the news about his betting activities first came through.

However, he has remained largely silent over the past year, as his life and career were put on hold.

Manager Eddie Howe, who will soon be able to select Tonali, explained: “He is a very cool customer. He is not outwardly emotional. Day to day you don’t see that 'I’m back' big grin.

“He is contained emotionally and very strong. He has handled himself very well. I am sure he has had some hard days. Dealing with everything in his situation. He has been a great team-mate and they see the true Sandro more than we do.

“I know he is focused and excited and to show and thank everyone from Newcastle especially his relationship with supporters. Another huge thing to thank the fans for.”