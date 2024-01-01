Howe says it would be a "little bit of a betrayal" to leave Newcastle

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe believes it would feel like a "betrayal" to leave St James' Park.

The Magpies are making plans to build a new stadium with a greater capacity.

However, Howe is not happy about the idea of leaving their home since 1892.

Plans were discussed at the Newcastle United Fan Advisory Board (FAB) on Monday.

"My natural instinct was always to stay at St James' Park," Howe said to reporters.

"It's an incredible place to play football, it's our home, so to think about moving somewhere else feels a little bit of a betrayal to somewhere that's served us so well.

"But we are well aware that as a football club, we need to increase our revenue, so people with more brain cells will make the decision for the benefit of the long-term future of the football club, and that's always the most important thing."