Howe reveals the Newcastle player he would not let leave this January

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is unhappy at one of his squad players being lined up for an exit.

The Magpies supremo has ruled out the sale of no.2 shot-stopper Martin Dubravka.

The backup is one who Howe wants to keep at the club for the rest of the season, as an understudy to Nick Pope.

"Certainly, we wouldn't want to lose the goalkeeper that's playing for us currently, that wouldn't make sense," Howe stated to reporters during a press conference.

"So, no, that isn't a deal we would want to sanction currently."