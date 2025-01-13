Howe praises loan star White as he continues to impress at MK Dons

Head coach Eddie Howe stated that he has been keeping an eye on Newcastle's loanees.

Joe White is one of the players who has been impressing away from St. James’ Park.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and won the Player of the Month for December at MK Dons.

Howe admitted: “We'll wait and see what happens with all the loan players. We'll make decisions based on the players' needs and our needs.

“I'm pleased to see Joe White especially getting a lot of football.

“He's done well and we're keeping a close eye on him, someone we believe has got really good technical skills and ability.

“It'll be interesting to see what is next for Joe.”