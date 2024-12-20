Howe on Newcastle's transfer plans: We won't lose anybody we won't want to lose

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has warned that he does not want to cull his squad.

The English manager was asked about any transfer wheeling and dealing that the club may take part in this winter.

Howe stated that he won’t sell players in January unless he is told it will benefit the squad’s long-term outlook.

Asked if they may sell to buy, Howe said: “Hopefully we won't lose anybody we won't want to lose.

“I think everything has got to align, I think there has got to be a lot of things that come together. It's got to be right, not just for the here and now but for the future as well. 

“We've got to be responsible to make sure any decision we make doesn't affect us in future windows as well.”

