Ansser Sadiq
Howe looking at replacing Newcastle's Trippier with ACF Fiorentina defender
Newcastle United are said to be assessing potential right-back targets ahead of the January transfer window.

The Magpies want to strengthen more than one area of manager Eddie Howe’s squad.

Per Chronicle Live, the future of Kieran Trippier is linked to whether they go for a right-back.

Michael Kayode of ACF Fiorentina is one of the players that has been catching their eye.

Any move would have to be made with PSR in consideration, as the club are not in a great position when it comes to the Premier League’s sustainability rules.

While they are owned by the Saudi Arabian royal family, they can only spend money that corresponds to club revenues.

