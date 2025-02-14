Howe gives crucial fitness update on Gordon ahead of Man City clash

Head coach Eddie Howe has provided an update on Anthony Gordon’s fitness ahead of Newcastle’s clash with Manchester City.

The winger sat out the thrilling 3-2 FA Cup victory over Birmingham after picking up a thigh issue in the Carabao Cup win against Arsenal.

With Newcastle aiming for a rare triumph at the Etihad, Gordon’s availability could be a key factor in their hopes.

On fitness issues, Howe said: "Anthony should be fine, he had a thigh problem but has responded well to treatment and has been training.”

"There has been good news on the scan for Sven after his injury and it is not long-term,” he added.

“He will miss this weekend but hopefully won't miss games in the next few weeks.

"For Dan, initially, it did not look positive. He's had a scan, and it looks good; he is very close for this weekend."