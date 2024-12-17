Howe confirms return date for Botman as he recovers from an ACL tear

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed they will soon have Sven Botman back.

The center half has been out for around nine months, suffering an ACL tear in March against Manchester City.

This was the second severe injury for Botman, who was a revelation for the Magpies when fit.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference for Newcastle’s game against Brentford in the Carabao Cup, Howe said: "He was good last night (60 minutes for the club’s Under-21 side against Chelsea’s Under-21s), he seemed in a good place, we exchanged messages.

"His movement was good, commanding, and a big presence on the pitch. We have missed him. That was a good step for him to get back on the pitch.

"We are looking at the end of December or start of January, give him a few more games to get him back on track.”