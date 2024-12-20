Tribal Football
Howe confirms Newcastle have had "very loose discussions" ahead of the January window

Ansser Sadiq
Howe confirms Newcastle have had "very loose discussions" ahead of the January window
Howe confirms Newcastle have had "very loose discussions" ahead of the January windowAction Plus
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has shut down speculation about a big money winter transfer.

The Magpies are being linked with a host of European talent, including PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko.

The forward is one who the club has admired for a few years, but may not sign just yet.

On Bakayoko, Howe said: “That’s not the reality (that a deal for Bakayoko is close).

“We’re not close to sealing any transfer or closing in on any player. For me, the discussions on January have been very loose.

“It’s been very loose discussions, there hasn’t been many discussions in great depth on January, and that’s because we’ve got a lot of games and our focus is on the matches, and we’re restricted to a degree on what we can and can’t do."

