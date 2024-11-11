Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku
De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting

Howe calls Joelinton a "beast" and a "machine" after Forest winner

Ansser Sadiq
Howe calls Joelinton a "beast" and a "machine" after Forest winner
Howe calls Joelinton a "beast" and a "machine" after Forest winnerAction Plus
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe heaped praise on Brazilian midfielder Joelinton this weekend.

The all-action superstar was at his very best in a 3-1 away win at Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite training at half-time, Newcastle grabbed control with Alexander Isak, Joelinton, and Harvey Barnes goals.

"Joey scored a great goal - it was probably the key moment in the game," Howe stated post-game. 

"I'm really pleased for him. He never lets the team down and gives 100 per cent.

"He's just turned into a beast. A machine. He's someone you put on the pitch and you know what you're going to get, regardless of the position.

"He has those mental qualities that he wants to win everything he does. He will try his best. But I want more from him. I think he can get more goals.

"If you look at the two goals he's scored this season - here and against Southampton - and you'd say that's a player with real finishing abilities."

Mentions
JoelintonHowe EddieBarnes HarveyIsak AlexanderNottinghamNewcastle UtdPremier League
Related Articles
Merson baffled by Arsenal not moving for Isak
Barnes hails fellow goalscorer Isak after Newcastle win at Forest
Howe delighted with Newcastle fight-back at Forest