Tribal Football
Most Read
KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash
Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli
Ten Hag hits back at McCarthy after criticism over Man Utd leadership
Maguire raps Man Utd teammates after Porto draw

Hojlund explains social media post which angered many Man Utd fans

Hojlund explains social media post which angered many fans
Hojlund explains social media post which angered many fansTribal Football
Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has explained his social media post this week.

Hojlund posted in the immediate aftermath of Manchester United's 3-3 draw with Porto on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He showed himself celebrating his goal and had the caption: "Luckily I had 6 weeks to practice my celebration. A win would’ve made it perfect."

However, some fans were upset at the positive nature of the post, given United are going through a run of poor results this season.

Hojlund posted on his socials:  "I've seen some anger about my post of yesterday.

"I never intended that... I was only happy to be back out there on the scoresheet again after a tough few weeks where I couldn't play and score.

"Obviously we go for the win and I will give everything to make you guys happy, sorry yesterday's post was not the case.

"Let's move on, getting ready to give everything again on Sunday."

Mentions
Hojlund RasmusManchester UnitedFC PortoPremier LeagueEuropa League
Related Articles
Ten Hag says Man Utd "have to improve" ahead of Villa clash
CONFIRMED: Scouts from Man Utd, Spurs and Genoa took tickets for Elfsborg win against Roma
Porto midfielder Nico: Man Utd threw on tall players and with so many corners...