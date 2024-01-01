Hayden speaks on Howe as he makes return to Newcastle academy after QPR loan

Newcastle United ace Isaac Hayden made a quiet return to the team this week.

The 29-year-old does have two years remaining on his contract at St. James’ Park.

He appeared this week in the National League Cup against Halifax Town in a game Newcastle won 2-1.

He said in a previous interview about his situation at the club: "The manager (Eddie Howe) is really, really good there.

"He has called me probably every couple of weeks, just to see how I am and how I’m getting on. He talks about the lads back there and how they’re getting on too.

"A lot of people probably think I might not like the staff that came in because I didn’t play as much as I would’ve wished. But I have nothing but great things to say about Eddie Howe as a person. He’s a top-level coach; probably the best I’ve had in terms of man-management."