Haaland admits he does not regret Gabriel incident
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has refused to apologize for recent ill discipline.

The Norway attacker threw a football from close range at the head of Arsenal defender Gabriel.

Haaland did so in the celebrations of his team’s equalizer in a contentious 2-2 draw between the teams recently.

Asked about the matter on international duty, Haaland said: "I don't regret much in life. 

“In the heat of the moment, things happened in that game. What happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch. That's how it is."

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, Gabriel remarked: "I don't even remember this. It's normal, they were happy after scoring in the last minute.

"They were playing at home, so their duty was to win the match, but our team did really well to resist. 

“It's a battle, a war, so it's normal to have provocative acts in football, it's part of the game. Now this is over and we are waiting for them at our ground."

