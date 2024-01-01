Guardiola warns squad of changes in coming weeks to prevent fitness issues

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola told his players to expect changes in less than two weeks.

As his players head off for international duty, Guardiola shouted out a word of warning.

The Spaniard spoke after his team beat West Ham United 3-1 in the Premier League, going three for three in their opening matches.

"Today again we made just one change because Savinho was not able to play," Guardiola said after the game.

"And these three games we played the same team more or less for many reasons - because of people arriving late, for form, because Rico (Lewis) and (Mateo) Kovacic deserved to play.

“But from now on everyone is going to play because we cannot sustain this rhythm and actions every three days for 11 months.

"All the players look fit - Matheus Nunes made an assist like Kevin De Bruyne today - and everyone played really good so we have to continue in that way.”