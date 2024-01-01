Guardiola set to miss two stars ahead of Man City's clash with Wolves this weekend

Manchester City stars both Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake are expected to be unavailable this weekend.

The Citizens are back in Premier League action after the international break, as they take on Wolves on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, manager Pep Guardiola will be without his key midfielder De Bruyne and versatile defender Ake for the contest.

“I don’t think so. No. Not ready,” Pep revealed during his press conference in the lead up to the game.

“They are training and in the last part and yesterday Nathan did his first training with the team. Maybe can travel but to start is not ready.

“Some of the Brazilians. Manu (had an issue after the international break).

“Tomorrow we will see how they feel.

“Tomorrow we will know exactly.”