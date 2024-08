Guardiola says Portuguese right-back is training with the club after summer return

Guardiola says Portuguese right-back is training with the club after summer return

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that defender Joao Cancelo could still have a future at the club.

The Portuguese right-back has not been able to find a move away from the Citizens.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cancelo, who was on loan at Barcelona last term, did not earn a move back to the Catalan giants.

"He's training with us," said Guardiola of a player with whom he fell out two years ago.

"We will see. Maybe he will stay, maybe he will go on loan. I don't know yet."