Guardiola says his Man City team are fully focused on Wolves fight

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated that his sole focus was their upcoming Premier League game.

The Citizens boss was asked about a variety of issues, including his own future.

Guardiola is out of contract in the summer, while City are facing allegations by the Premier League of financial wrongdoing spanning a decade.

Wolves is my priority and my players how they come back from the international teams,” Guardiola declared, as his team prepares to take on Wolves on Sunday.

“That is my only concern.

“I said many times I didn’t take a decision already and when I take it, I will inform you 100%.

“That’s why there is no news, and I don’t have to add anything else.”

