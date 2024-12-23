Guardiola says he is "lucky" to have Silva in an underperforming Man City side

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits none of his players are in form at present.

The Citizens have been struggling to find any semblance of form in the past ten games.

Advertisement Advertisement

City have lost nine times in 12, culminating in a 2-1 loss away to Aston Villa at the weekend.

"We play with 11, Jahmai will play if we cannot play the central defenders," said Guardiola post-game.

"The players that we have is what it is.

"We are lucky that we have many players like Bernardo. I know Bernardo is a special player like me but how he runs in this situation and puts his heart in those positions.

"He's an incredible winger and he's an incredible example for all of us in how he behaves and all the minutes he plays in different positions, always trying to help and read what happens in certain situations whether playing attacking midfielder, holding midfielder, always defensively making an incredible effort.

"Rico - what can I say? He can play right-back and left-back to make more control when we are struggling. All of us look not as good as normal. When the team is coming back to winning games or the players come back, we will be better."