Guardiola says game against Arsenal is "not so important"

Manchester City are not facing a must win game in the title race this weekend.

That is the view of manager Pep Guardiola, who is relishing taking on last season's runners up.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he believes that Sunday's top of the table clash with Arsenal will not be determinative of who wins the title.

“Always been a tight game in the last years because they are good but we are good too,” he stated during Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“In many things, high pressing, transition, they are a complete team.

“That’s why they have been our biggest rivals in last two seasons. Early stage of the season so nothing more than mood and influence for next games.

“In terms of table, it’s not so important. What will be important is when we go to London in the second part of the season.

“It’s not a motivation that we have to win to be five points ahead after five fixtures! It’s to do a good game.”