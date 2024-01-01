Tribal Football
Guardiola says Echeverri is "one of the great emerging talents" as he joins Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will finally welcome Claudio Echeverri to the club.

The Citizens are bringing Echeverri to their side in January when he is done at River Plate.

The midfielder was signed last January, but kept at River for a further year to continue developing.

Former City defender Martin Demichelis had been River Plate’s manager until July 2024, which means he has good knowledge of the player.

He said, per The Mirror: "Claudio is truly one of the great emerging talents in River's football. We have a great squad that always produces technically gifted players. However, the day-to-day whirlwind at River demands not only winning but being a protagonist in a very special way, trying to play well.

"I believe that when you leave River well-formed, you are prepared for anything. Claudio is still in the stage of evolution. He has made a very, very significant leap in recent months. Technically, he is a marvel. We enjoy watching him play, even at such a young age. He caught everyone's attention. We'll enjoy him for a while longer and then leave him to you."

