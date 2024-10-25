Guardiola on Foden's form: We want to reduce the setbacks as quick as possible.

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has insisted he is not worried about winger Phil Foden.

The attacking midfielder has not been at his best this season, as he struggles to overcome various niggles.

After a poor Euro 2024 with England in the summer, Foden appears to have carried that malaise to club level.

“When he is fine we will get him. He is a natural talent,” he said of his youngster, who was the PFA Player of the Year last term.

“We saw in his first goal against Prague that he is an incredible talent who can win games by himself.

“Phil has already had a career of many years. You have bumps, ups and downs but we want to reduce the setbacks as quick as possible.

“They’re human, let the players feel this. We are happy because he feels himself.”

