Guardiola expresses love for his side after Inter Milan clash

Veteran manager Pep Guardiola reiterated his love for Manchester City this week.

The Spaniard has been asked several times whether he is renewing his current contract.

Guardiola, whose deal expires in the summer, may be waiting to see if City are found guilty of Premier League financial rules breaches before committing his future.

Asked about coaching in Italy one day after his team drew with Inter Milan in the Champions League, Guardiola stated: "I love Italy but I really enjoy being here.

“I love English football. It is fantastic. I really enjoy it. They leave you alone to get on with your job.

“That doesn’t happen anywhere else. This is a great club. I really feel good here. I am pleased to be here."