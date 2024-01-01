Guardiola does not want to hear about his unbeaten streak against Fulham

Tribal Football
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has no interest in their winning streak against Fulham.

The Spaniard was asked about their run of 16 wins over the Cottagers ahead of their latest Premier League clash.

Guardiola knows that the game at the weekend is not determined by what happened in the past.

“I don’t like these questions, don’t tell me!” Guardiola told reporters.

“Last time it was the last time you lost was Brentford, and we were 1-0 down in the first minute, although I would say we are always 1-0 down against Brentford in the first minute!

“But don’t ask me these questions, please.”

