Gravenberch's brother says he has got his "sporting revenge" over his critics at Liverpool

Gravenberch's brother says he has got his "sporting revenge" over his critics

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has gained revenge on his critics with his stellar displays so far this season.

That is according to his brother Danzell, who spoke about the criticism that Ryan experienced in his first season at the club.

Gravenberch signed for the Reds under Jurgen Klopp from Bayern Munich, but was a bit part player last term.

“It feels like he got sporting revenge just by letting his feet do the talking," his brother said, speaking to Dutch news outlet AD.

"That’s Ryan.

“In the past, Ryan had moments when he seemed to dream a little. That was probably because it was easy for him when he was young. He didn’t always have to do that much.

“He was sometimes absent for a while. But that has really changed. I don’t see those moments anymore. Ryan has become a guy who knows exactly what he can do.

“They used to talk about his nonchalant attitude. But if you look at the distances he’s covered, you’ll see that he’s really not that nonchalant... Maybe it’s because of his smile.”