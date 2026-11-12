Gor Mahia coach Akonnor wins Kenyan league's October award

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has been crowned the SportPesa League Coach of the Month for October 2026 following an impressive run that saw K’Ogalo dominate their league assignments and collect maximum points.

The Ghanaian tactician earned the prestigious monthly accolade after guiding K’Ogalo to four victories from four matches, underlining Gor Mahia’s strong start to the 2026/27 campaign.

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For Akonnor, October’s recognition continues an outstanding introduction to Kenyan football.

The Ghanaian first won the monthly award in October 2025 and again in January 2026, before guiding Gor Mahia to a record-extending 22nd league title and being named the 2025/26 SportPesa League Coach of the Season.

His latest award follows a month in which Gor Mahia scored seven goals, conceded two and kept three clean sheets, placing them at the summit of the standings.

Akonnor beat Murang’a Seal coach Dennis Odhiambo to the honour. Seal scored 11 goals during the month, but conceded nine and failed to keep a clean sheet, with Gor Mahia’s defensive discipline and perfect winning record proving decisive.

"I am grateful for this recognition, but this award belongs to the players, my technical team and everyone working behind the scenes," said Akonnor.

"Our focus has been on preparing well for every match, maintaining discipline and ensuring we continue to improve as a team. We have started the season positively, but there is still a long way to go and we must remain hungry and consistent."

The former Ghana international and Black Stars head coach received KSh75,000 and a customised trophy as Gor Mahia pursue another successful title defence.

SportPesa Head of Partnership and Sponsorships, Japheth Akhulia, said the awards formed part of the company’s commitment to recognising excellence and raising competitive standards across Kenyan football.

"Our ambition for the SportPesa League is to make excellence a consistent expectation. These awards reinforce that ambition by recognising measurable performance and celebrating the players and coaches who are setting the pace for the competition," said Akhulia.

K’Ogalo opened the October campaign in style with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Murang’a SEAL on October 13 before edging APS Bomet 1-0 four days later.

Akonnor’s charges maintained the winning momentum with another 1-0 triumph against Bandari FC on October 24th before completing a perfect month with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium on October 28th.

Lopaga claims Players’ Award

Meanwhile, Josephat Lopaga’s journey from Baragoi in Samburu County to the summit of Kenyan football has reached another milestone, with the Murang’a Seal striker named SportPesa League Player of the Month for October.

Josephat Lopaga won Players' Award for October. FKF Media.

Lopaga, 24, scored six goals and provided one assist in four appearances to secure the first player award of the 2026/27 campaign.

For Lopaga, the recognition represents another significant step in a career shaped by personal adversity, resilience and a determination to use football to change his life.

The son of a herdsman, he grew up in a community affected by cattle rustling and insecurity, fleeing home at just 12 to embark on a difficult journey through Maralal, Nyahururu, Nakuru and, eventually, Nairobi where, out of sight of violence, he fell in love with football.

He beat Gor Mahia midfielder and captain Alpha Onyango, who finished runner-up after registering three goals and one assist in four appearances, alongside two Man of the Match awards and three Team of the Week selections.

Other nominees were AFC Leopards defender Kevin Luke Otiala, who recorded three clean sheets in four appearances, and Shabana goalkeeper Pavel Ndzila, whose return included three clean sheets, nine saves and a penalty save.