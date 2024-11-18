Golding is "loving life at Leicester" after making the move from Chelsea

Leicester City youngster Michael Golding is enjoying his time at the club this season.

The 18-year-old made the move from Chelsea to the Foxes to get more game time.

The England Under-19 star has been working with the team’s Development Squad for the most part.

“I think it was a frustrating game for us,” he admitted post-match after the Leicester Under-21s lost 1-0 to Notts County on Tuesday.

“In the first half, we played quite well, early in the second half we played well as well, created a lot of chances, but we just need to capitalise on those next.

“I think sometimes with the final pass, the final touch to set us up for the shot, the composure in front of goal (was missing). But I think we played well as a team. We were good in our one vs. one duels, we were exciting, obviously against a men's team.”

“Individually, I've got to push on and just try my best,” he added.

“When I get the ball, I just try and excite the crowd, show my skills and try to go forward at every opportunity to help the team and against men, if you're doing that, it's positive.

“Obviously playing against older players, it's always good for your development, but we've got to push on in our upcoming games.

“I’m learning a lot from Leon (McSweeney), he helps us a lot tactically and technically. Going on pre-season with the First Team, I learnt a lot from the Manager, Steve Cooper and all the staff and the players. It's good to test myself and train against them.

“Then I think I started well in the league as well, scored some goals, made some assists. Obviously getting injured wasn't the best thing, but it's just a minor setback. I've come back after six weeks, had the last two games, got 60 minutes under my belt, building the fitness.

“I think I'm fit now and going into the next games, I'll hopefully get 90 minutes, show what I can do and I'm just loving life at Leicester.”