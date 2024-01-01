Tribal Football
Most Read
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
REVEALED: Man Utd have clause in Carreras' Benfica deal
Petit surprised if Zizou interested in Man Utd job

Glazer family were happy to pay Ferguson until INEOS stepped in

Glazer family were happy to pay Ferguson until INEOS stepped in
Glazer family were happy to pay Ferguson until INEOS stepped inTribal Football
Manchester United’s Glazer family owners had no problems paying ex-manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The legendary coach had a multi-million pound ambassadorial agreement with the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Sir Alex will now give up the position at the end of the year as part of cost cutting.

The initiative is being driven by INEOS, who are minority owners but control football operations.

Per The MIrror, Avram and Joel Glazer were happy to pay Fergie for all he had contributed to the club.

The Athletic has revealed how INEOS felt that it was money that could be put to better use.

Ferguson still has an honorary role at the club and will continue to attend games.

Mentions
Cabrera JoelFerguson AlexManchester UnitedBournemouthPremier League
Related Articles
Moyes: Why I failed at Man Utd
Jones: How Sir Alex convinced me about Man Utd move
Ferguson says he gave Giggs 10 new contracts in single Man Utd season