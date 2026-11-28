The Brazil international has not featured regularly under Glasner so far this season - with his start against the Blues just his third in the top-flight in 2026/27 - and he rewarded the manager's faith with the opening goal.
Glasner praised his readiness to make an impact at the City Ground and the variation he can offer alongside - or in place of - No.9 Liam Delap.
"If he scores like that, he can score with his knee, we don't care! But, I think it was a great attack before and we were well organised.
"We know the reason for starting Igor Jesus was because he's so smart in the box with his movement and he has a feeling like a striker and he showed it in this situation."