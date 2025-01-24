Gillingham sign Jimmy-Jay Morgan on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season

Tribal Football
Manager John Coleman has bolstered Gillingham's attack by signing Jimmy-Jay Morgan on loan from Chelsea. 

The 19-year-old striker will be with the Gills until the end of the season.

He is available for selection against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday. 

Morgan, who joined Southampton at 11, scored 27 goals for their U16s and 13 for the U18s before making his first-team debut in 2022. 

He then went back to Chelsea in February 2023 and scored his first senior goal against MK Dons in a Vertu trophy game.

This loan spell at Gillingham marks his first stint away from the Premier League side.

