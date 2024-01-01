Gascoigne says it would be a "shame" if Newcastle built a new stadium

Newcastle United icon Paul Gascoigne does not think the club need a new stadium.

The Magpies are considering whether to upgrade St. James’ Park or move to a new ground.

Fans have been furious at the suggestion of leaving their stadium, while manager Eddie Howe also agreed.

“It's an unbelievable stadium but I do feel sorry for the away fans," Gascoigne told SportsCasting.

"They've travelled so far and they come and spend a lot of money and they're like right up in the corner.

"It would be a shame if they built a new stadium outside the city, that would be stupid. You can't move from the place it is. Keep it in the city centre.”