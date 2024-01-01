Garnacho responds to online hate after Liverpool loss

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has taken the bait in an online exchange.

The attacker was the subject of criticism on social media, with a fan posting a video of his poor touches in recent matches.

The caption of the video mockingly read "Alejandro Garnacho - Getafe's next star?"

Garnacho responded on X, posting: "Wasting your time making clips for me. Your life so far?"

But he quickly deleted the video, after he realized that many fans were reacting negatively to the post.

Garnacho was replaced with 20 minutes to go at Old Trafford in a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool, with his side already dead and buried in the game by then.