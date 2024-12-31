Galatasaray star Yilmaz linked with Forest move this January in dream move

Galatasaray attacker Baris Yilmaz may yet earn a Premier League move this winter.

The forward is being linked to big spending minnows Nottingham Forest in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Evangelos Marinakis-owned club are pushing for a top four league finish.

Per Turkish publication Star, the Reds are ready to put in a bid to sign Yilmaz.

The 24-year-old is said to be closing in on a dream move to England, as wages are not an issue.

A potential fee of around €20M is being mooted, as Galatasaray do not want to lose their star attacker.