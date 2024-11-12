Gakpo says his positional change at Liverpool under Slot suits him

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo explained how he is evolving his game under new boss Arne Slot.

Gakpo was on the left wing under Jurgen Klopp last season, while he has played that role and a more central role this term.

Speaking about the tactical adjustments, he told Men in Blazers: “Before I came to Liverpool I also played as a left winger. Then I came here and I started to play more as a central striker.

“At the Euros, I played as a left winger again. Then this season the new manager came in, I had a talk with him and he said, ‘You have to focus on the left winger position... this is your position when you come on or when you start.’

“Because he said there’s a lot of competition here, so you just have to show yourself. But he said, ‘That is going to be your position.’

“It felt a little bit, for me, like the old me, like what I did at PSV (Eindhoven) as well. I feel really good in this position. I try to show my best to everybody, what I’m capable of.

“I think I come into more one-v-ones now with my face towards the opponent, where I can really go inside and give a cross, shoot or go outside and give a cross – which is more my game, I would say, and where I think I can be really dangerous and help the team the most.”