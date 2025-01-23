Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
REVEALED: The two clauses in Haaland's new Man City contract
RB Leipzig coach Rose fires Sesko warning at Arsenal

Fulham set to bid for AC Milan's Emerson Royal who could make Premier League return

Ansser Sadiq
Fulham set to bid for AC Milan's Emerson Royal who could make Premier League return
Fulham set to bid for AC Milan's Emerson Royal who could make Premier League returnAction plus
Fulham are set to put in a bid to bring Emerson Royal back to the Premier League.

The former Tottenham right-back signed for AC Milan in a permanent deal in the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Milan are bringing in Kyle Walker, which could limit Royal’s game time.

The Times state that Fulham are monitoring the situation and are ready to pounce.

If Milan want to loan out or sell Royal, they will be happy to put in an offer for the flier.

Royal is a little suspect defensively, but does show an inclination to get forward.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEmerson RoyalWalker KyleAC MilanFulhamTottenhamFootball TransfersSerie A
Related Articles
Man City fullback Walker traveling to Italy to close AC Milan move
Man City reach agreement with AC Milan over Walker transfer
Man City's Walker due to complete AC Milan medical this week in major move