Fulham set to bid for AC Milan's Emerson Royal who could make Premier League return

Fulham are set to put in a bid to bring Emerson Royal back to the Premier League.

The former Tottenham right-back signed for AC Milan in a permanent deal in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Milan are bringing in Kyle Walker, which could limit Royal’s game time.

The Times state that Fulham are monitoring the situation and are ready to pounce.

If Milan want to loan out or sell Royal, they will be happy to put in an offer for the flier.

Royal is a little suspect defensively, but does show an inclination to get forward.