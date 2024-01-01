Fulham announce signing of Smith Rowe who says he has joined the "family"

Recent Fulham signing Emile Smith Rowe says he is settling in quickly at the club.

Smith Rowe moved across London over the past week after leaving boyhood club Arsenal.

He has made an instant impact in his new home, coming off the bench to score in a friendly against Sevilla.

After Fulham lost the game 2-1, Smith Rowe said: “I love my new team-mates, I’ve settled in really well. I feel really comfortable around them.

“I’ve only trained twice, so it has been new and challenging to make connections with my team-mates. But I feel like it showed that we are really gelling well already, so I can’t wait for the next one.

“It’s like a family here, everyone is so close. It’s just amazing and I am really happy to be here to be honest.”