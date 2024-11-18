Frank set to give an update on Wissa and Mbuemo with fitness levels a major concern

Brentford are sweating on the fitness of two key players ahead of the weekend.

The Premier League returns after the international break, with the Bees playing Everton.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, they may have to do without both Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbuemo for the game.

Manager Thomas Frank will likely give an update on the fitness of both players later in the week.

Everton are not without their own issues this season, especially in defense.

Manager Sean Dyche will hope that Jarrad Branthwaite is fit and ready to start the game.