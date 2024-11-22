Frank says he admires Dyche as a manager especially his work at Burnley in the past

Everton's Sean Dyche has been hailed as an outstanding coach by his Brentford opposite number.

Danish coach Thomas Frank has his own admirers, but did not shy away from praising Dyche’s work at the Toffees.

Everton stayed up against the odds last season, even though they had two points deductions.

Frank told reporters, as the two teams prepare to meet at the weekend: “They are extremely solid. I know they had a tough start where they lost their first four games; one defeat in their last seven says everything about them.

“Sean is a fantastic coach and manager. He always makes his team very difficult to play against. They are physical, intensive in pressing, they have pace on transitions, are very good on set-pieces, and they play behind you.

“What he brings is a fantastic foundation. I don't think he always gets enough credit for how dynamic they are and how good they are in the offensive third.

“I'm a big admirer of his work. What he did at Burnley was extremely impressive and was something I looked into; that journey and how we could bring some of those elements to Brentford.

“He's doing it again at Everton and it's potentially even more impressive. On paper, you could maybe say the squad is better but it's also a bigger challenge because there has been a lot of noise with points deductions and a change of owners.”

