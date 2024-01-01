Frank confirms new signings will start tonight's game against Colchester

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed that new signings Fábio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg will be key players in tonight's fixture against Colchester United.

Frank also stated that Yunus Emre Konak and defender Ji-soo Kim will feature tonight as they the side look to progress to the next round.

“Yunus was injured for three or four months, so he looked a little rusty at the beginning of pre-season, but he picked up towards the end and I like more and more what I’m seeing from him.

“But there is still adaptation as he has come in from the Turkish league. He is involved in the squad tomorrow, so let’s see if he is starting or not.

“Ji-soo had a really good pre-season and impressed me with his performances. He is also involved in the squad tomorrow, so let’s see what will happen.

“Both of them are players that I can’t see going out on loan right now; I think the best thing for them is to train with us and our principles and intensity.”

Frank spoke on Colchester manager Danny Cowley and how with his tactics the game might not be as simple as some predict.

“We respect everyone,” said Frank. “A cup game is extremely difficult, and we will take it seriously. We really want to go on a cup run.

“(Danny Cowley) is a well-organised coach. He’s got a long career behind him; he achieved some fantastic things with Lincoln City and I thought he did well at Huddersfield in many aspects.

“He will set them up well and he will do everything he can to disrupt us and try to win the game.

“We need to be on it. It’s up to us to perform and show our best, and if we do that we will win the game.

“We lost to Gillingham after a draw on penalties and we played a 1-1 with Newport and got through on penalties, so I’m fully aware about what is waiting for us and I know it will be very difficult.”