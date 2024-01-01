Frank backs Schade to replace Wissa

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has given his backing to Kevin Schade.

The forward will have to play a lot more than expected due to Yoane Wissa being out.

The latter is out until November due to an ankle injury that he picked up against Manchester City last weekend.

“When it rains, it definitely pours,” said Frank to reporters.

“They are unlucky injuries; they are not because we have trained players too hard or we haven’t made them strong enough.

“Of the eight players out, probably five would be starting - depending on the opponent.

“But it is what it is, and we need to deal with it. It’s a big part of a head coach’s job to find those solutions and make the team as competitive as possible.”

Frank continued: “Every time a key player goes out and another comes in, it makes the team a little bit different; no two players are the same.

“Both Kevin and Wissa are good at running in behind; Kevin is obviously quicker.

“Both are good in the air; I think Kevin is a little bit better. Wissa probably links the game a bit better; Kevin is a better pressing player. So there are different pros and cons.”