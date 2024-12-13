Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
A former Chinese national men's football team coach has been sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Li Tie, who played for Everton in the Premier League in the 2000s, was convicted of bribery.

Tie confessed earlier this year to fixing matches, accepting bribes, and offering bribes.

He did so in order to obtain the position of head coach of the national team.

"I'm very sorry. I should have kept my head to the ground and followed the right path," he said. 

"There were certain things that at the time were common practices in football."

His former boss, the former CFA president Chen Xuyuan, was given a life sentence for accepting bribes totaling $11M.

