Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Valverde convinced of Athletic Bilbao chances against Barcelona in Supercopa
Real Madrid deliver official Van Dijk statement

Forest set to bid for talented Schalke defender despite interest from several clubs

Ansser Sadiq
Forest set to bid for talented Schalke defender despite interest from several clubs
Forest set to bid for talented Schalke defender despite interest from several clubsAction Plus
Nottingham Forest are keen to sign teenage defender Taylan Bulut this winter.

The Premier League high flyers are enjoying an outstanding season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While they will not be engaging in huge spending, the German magazine Sport Bild states that Bulut has caught their eye.

The 18-year-old Schalke right-back is wanted by several top teams around Europe.

While he is under contract until the summer of 2026, Schalke cannot resist huge offers.

The club are hoping they can get him to sign a new contract, which would strengthen their hand in negotiations.

However, the outlet states that the “market for Bulut is large” and a sale seems likely.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBulut TaylanSchalkeNottinghamFootball TransfersBundesliga
Related Articles
REVEALED: Nine clubs keen on Man City attacker McAtee
Valencia plan move for Bayern Munich striker Tel
Dortmund ready to sell Forest, Everton target Malen as he hopes for "top club"