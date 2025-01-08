Forest set to bid for talented Schalke defender despite interest from several clubs

Nottingham Forest are keen to sign teenage defender Taylan Bulut this winter.

The Premier League high flyers are enjoying an outstanding season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

While they will not be engaging in huge spending, the German magazine Sport Bild states that Bulut has caught their eye.

The 18-year-old Schalke right-back is wanted by several top teams around Europe.

While he is under contract until the summer of 2026, Schalke cannot resist huge offers.

The club are hoping they can get him to sign a new contract, which would strengthen their hand in negotiations.

However, the outlet states that the “market for Bulut is large” and a sale seems likely.