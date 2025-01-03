Forest pursue Atalanta outcast Godfrey who has been given permission to leave this January

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Nottingham Forest may have some good news regarding a winter transfer target.

The City Ground club are not resting on their laurels, despite being in a top-four position in the Premier League.

Forest may have received a boost in their pursuit of Atalanta outcast Ben Godfrey this month.

Fabrizio Romano has issued an update regarding Godfrey's situation at the Italian club.

He states that: "Former Everton defender Ben Godrey can leave Atalanta in January as he’s no longer key for their project. 

“Discussions to follow as Godfrey is not even in squad list for Super Cup."

