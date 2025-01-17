Forest midfielder Sangare close to securing a move to PSV Eindhoven

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare may be moving clubs this month.

The former PSV Eindhoven star has been out since September with a hamstring problem.

However, Foot Mercato in France state that Rennes are seeking to bring him in this winter.

They may be eyeing a loan or a cut-price deal, should Forest want to cash in on Sangare.

However, the player is not as interested, as he is quite content at the City Ground.

The source adds that Sangare made clear he has no plans to return to France.

He is said to be solely focused on returning to fitness for Forest, as they sit in the Premier League top four.