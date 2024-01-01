Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Man Utd reach agreement with Paris Saint-Germain star
Sterling could join Premier League rivals in SHOCK move
Hurzeler says Brighton will go all out in Carabao Cup tie tomorrow

Forest looking to sign a forward as Toney's future uncertain

Forest looking to sign a forward as Toney's future uncertain
Forest looking to sign a forward as Toney's future uncertain
Forest looking to sign a forward as Toney's future uncertainAction Plus
Nottingham Forest are determined to add to their forward options in the coming days.

The Premier League club do not want to be stuck in another relegation fight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As they push up the league table, Forest are seeking to sign Brentford's Yoanne Wissa.

The forward has impressed in the absence of Ivan Toney over the past year, scoring 12 goals last term.

Given he has already notched a goal this season against Crystal Palace, Wissa is not one that Brentford are eager to sell.

Forest may have to put in a mega offer that is deemed too good to turn down.

Mentions
Toney IvanWissa YoaneNottinghamBrentfordCrystal PalacePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Frank speaks on Toney's Brentford future as transfer deadline closes in
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Brentford striker Toney accepts massive Al Ahli contract package