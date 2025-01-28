Forest interested in Red Star Belgrade's Djiga this winter to help title fight chances

Forest interested in Red Star Belgrade's Djiga this winter to title fight chances

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Red Star Belgrade defender Nasser Djiga this winter.

The club have yet to bring in any new players this month, aside from re-signing goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Forest aim to ensure head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has the resources to compete at the top of the Premier League table.

They are currently offering €9M for Djiga, which is slightly below Red Star's asking price of €10M.

Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, with international sporting advisor Miran Pavlin playing a key role.

Forest is preparing for the potential departure of star defender Murillo, who recently signed a new deal, per The Mirror.