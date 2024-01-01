Forest have an pipeline of impressive talent for the first team

Premier League minnows Nottingham Forest are producing an impressive line of talented young players from the academy.

The City Ground side have worked hard to ensure they have a pipeline of talent for the first team.

The Nigel Doughty Academy is a source of pride for everyone associated with Forest.

Having sent Aaron Donnelly and Jamie McDonnell to Colchester United, their boss Danny Cowley praised Forest.

“We know Nottingham Forest well from our time at Lincoln,” he told the Daily Gazette.

“They have so many good young players that come out of that academy.

“I don’t know what they do in Nottingham – there must be something in the water! They have players that are ultra-competitive and they play with real intensity and energy and aggression, which are all qualities that we like.

“We watched them a lot when we were at Lincoln and we’ve subsequently kept watching them every time that they’re down this way, so we knew the boys. Whenever I take loans, I always try to take two together as this can help the transition.”