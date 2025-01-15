Foden says Man City squad have been "leggy" and tired which has not helped their poor form

Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden felt tiredness cost them two points this week.

The Citizens were at their creative best early on against Brentford away from home.

Despite going 2-0 up, with Foden scoring one of the goals, they were pegged back to 2-2.

Foden, speaking to TNT Sports, said: "We just looked tired at the end, the last 20, 30 minutes. We looked leggy and they put the pressure on and put longer balls into the box.

"We didn't cope with the physicality at the end. It's one of the toughest places to come and they give you different challenges. I was happy with the performance up until we went 1-0 up and then after that we let our performance slip and gave the ball away. It's something to learn from. They gave us a challenge today and we did the best we could."

Of City's form, Foden added: "It's definitely picked up from previously and performances are a lot better than they were. We've still got steps to go to where we want to be but as long as we keep making them small steps and improving, that's what we're aiming to do."