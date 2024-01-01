Feyenoord CEO Te Kloese speaks on Bijlow staying at the club

Feyenoord CEO Dennis te Kloese has spoken about goalkeeper Justin Bijlow staying at the club.

Bijlow was having a medical to secure a move to Premier League side Southampton before transfer deadline day.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Saints stated that he failed his medical and that the transfer was canceled.

"It is quite a coincidence that a club has Aaron Ramsdale ready for £25m and a five-year contract five minutes after they told us that he would not pass the medical," Te Kloese told ESPN Netherlands.

“I don’t think you can organize that in five minutes," he added.

Bijlow posted on social media at the time: "Dear Feyenoorders, I was on my way to the Premier League. After a very special day last Sunday, for which I am very grateful, I was preparing for departure from Feyenoord.

"I didn't find that easy and it wasn't my first choice, but it had to be for the sake of my career.

"The medical examination has shown that Southampton has a different vision than Feyenoord on how to treat an old injury. I'm fully fit and this doesn't bother me, but I respect the vision of Southampton medical staff.

"This is why I return to Rotterdam, to my club Feyenoord. My bond with the city and the club is iron strong. I keep fighting for a place in the goal of Feyenoord and the Dutch national team. Feyenoorders, thank you for the support you always give me."