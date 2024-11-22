Ferguson on young footballers making it to the top: They should have a sacrifice

Manchester United’s legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson believes young players must be willing to sacrifice to improve.

The 82-year-old was known for bringing through young talent and molding them into first team stars.

The 13-time Premier League and two-time European champion introduced the likes of David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, and Phil Neville from the youth setup, while developing young signings like Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

“They should have a sacrifice,” Ferguson said, per The Mail.

“If they want to be a top footballer, it's a privilege in many ways. A lot of these young players were lucky to be given opportunities that were presented to them, playing for a club like Manchester United.

“Making them aware of that at a young age is a job you should really pay attention to, make sure they feel that responsibility.

“I think there's a human quality that some people are destined, with their own determination, and possibly their own upbringing, to have a certain path in life. I think your responsibility is to guide them in the same direction as I went myself.”

“What I really enjoyed was coaching young kids. I enjoyed it and I believed in it. I had this strong belief that it was my path, and I took that everywhere I went, everywhere I went,” he added.

